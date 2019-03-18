Motocross: Miguel promises more victories after Busiika performance

William Blick (4) and Miguel Katende on bike no. 199 (Photo:John Batanudde)

Miguel Katende promises more victories this season following his tight win during the second round of motocross at Busiika on Sunday.

The 7-year-old went neck and neck with his main rival William Blick in the three heats of the event. He would later top two heats, finishing third in one to secure the event victory with 55 points.

It was Katende’s first victory this season.

“I am not letting William win again. I have been doing a lot of practice and exercise for the race and we are going to do more in the upcoming event,” said Katende.

The Latomilk sponsored rider now takes the lead of the MX50 championship with 109 points, two clear of Blick.

Miguel Katende (Photo: John Batanudde)

Katende and Blick’s rivalry stemmed from the peewee class to the MX50 class. Its currently the most tight clash among other MX classes.

