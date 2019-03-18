Nkumba shocks El Shams | Women’s African Club Championship

El Shams 2-3 Nkumba (25-17, 21-25, 22-25, 25-11, 8-15)

Nkumba University won their first game at the Women’s African Club Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

Led by attacker Grace Akiror, the national league champions came from a set down to beat local side El Shams 3-2 (17-25, 25-21, 25-22, 11-25, 15-8) in a grueling tiebreaker at Ahly Hall on Sunday.

After losing to Asec Mimosas through a boardroom decision on Saturday, Nkumba needed nothing short of victory to have and chance of advancing but fell behind in the opening set, losing 17-25.

However, Tony Lakony’s charges recovered to take the next two sets 25-21 and 25-22 respectively but barely got anything going in the fourth set as Shams forced a tiebreaker.

The Ugandan side dominated the decisive set 15-8 to win the game.

Akiror led Nkumba scorers with 19 points while Aliaa Hany led the losers with 20 points.

Nkumba returns to action later today against heavyweights Kenya Prisons who swept Asec in straight sets.

