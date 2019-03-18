Paidha Black Angels sack head coach Ssenyange

Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange gestures while on the sidelines at Paidha Black Angels (Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Management at West Nile based Uganda Premier League club Paidha Black Angels is yet to find a permanent solution to their technical bench woes, with six matches to the climax of the 2018-19 season.

Former KCCA player Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange is out, three months after taking over from suspended Muhammed Kisekka.

Kisekka himself had also previously worked with Richard Tamale Kiwanuka, who threw in the towel under an unexplained circumstances.

Ssenyange, a highly trained tactician, also had had training opportunities in South Africa.

He parts ways with the Zombo based club for reasons not fronted to the media.

Since the club was promoted to the top flight under Allan Kabonge, they have not yet secured a stable choice.

Under his tenure, Paidha Black Angels has blown hot and cold, with the only win coming at home, a 2-0 win over Nyamityobora.

The latest 4-2 loss to Police at the StarTimes Stadium that arrived after a dismal 2-0 home loss to URA could have been the spark to Ssenyange’s ill fate.

Bottom on the table standings with just 12 points from 24 matches, all hope of survival seem to have evaporated at Paidha Black Angels.

Weeks ago, their public relations officer had also resigned citing greener pastures with a christian organization.

Next in line for Paidha Black Angels is a tricky away duel against George Ssemwogerere’s Express on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at the Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Despite being one of the most supported clubs, Paidha Black Angels FC has been for long dogged by administrative wrangles.

