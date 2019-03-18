Tanzanian based players join the Uganda Cranes team in Egypt for training camp

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi joined the rest of the Uganda Cranes team for the Egypt training camp (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (6 PM)

Uganda Cranes delegation safely arrived in Egypt where they will camp for a week prior to the Tanzania game.

Ten players left the country on Sunday evening aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 337 with a stop-over in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In Addis Ababa, they were joined by the two Ethiopian based players goalkeeper Robert Odongkara (Adama Coffee) and Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee).



Three Tanzanian based players Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam) as well as the Simba duo of Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and Murushid Jjuuko also joined the team at the Bole international airport in Addis Ababa.

Uganda Cranes’ Murushid Jjuuko

The players who will fly direct to Egypt are; team captain Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal), Josep Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), plus the Morocco duo of Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca) and Milton Karisa (MC Oujda)

The training camp commences on Monday for further team bonding before Wednesday’s trial match.

Uganda Cranes face Tanzania Taifa Stars on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Uganda has already qualified for the continental show piece and Tanzania is in a must win situation.

24 Man Uganda Cranes Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia), Jamal Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania),Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda)

Forwards: Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda)

Images courtesy of © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE and © Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe