Uganda Cranes delegation arrives in Cairo, Egypt for training camp

Allan Okello is one of the players in Egypt (PHOTO: John Batanudde)

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (6 PM)

The delegation of Uganda Cranes players and officials who left the country on Sunday arrived safely in Cairo, Egypt in the early hours of Monday morning.

The contingent had left Entebbe International Airport on Sunday at 5:15 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

They had a stop over in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where they were joined by three players who are based in Tanzania.

From there, they connected to Cairo and reached at 3 AM before checking in at the lavish Tolip Hotel and Spa Ismaila Forsan Island Hotel.

Head of delegation, also a FUFA Executive committee member Hamid Juma narrates that the journey was largely a success and the team prepares for the training camp in Egypt.



We traveled very safely and everybody here is in good state. We are ready for the mission ahead of us and make our fellow countrymen happy. It took us close to 6 hours of travel having connected from Entebbe to Ethiopia then settled in Cairo like at 3 am in the Monday morning Hamid Juma, FUFA Executive Committee member, leader of delegation of team to Egypt

More foreign based players are expected to join the team in Cairo before a trial game on Wednesday.

There is no time to rest as the team training commences on Monday (March 18th).

After Wednesday’s friendly match, the team will conduct another session on Thursday before flying to Tanzania on Friday.

The game against Tanzania will take place on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Tanzania needs a clear cut victory to boost their chances of qualification as Uganda Cranes has already sealed their slot to the final tournament in Egypt.

Uganda Cranes Players in Egypt camp so far:

Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda)

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |