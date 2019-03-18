U19 World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda digs deep to see off Sierra Leone

Match Summary: Uganda Under-19s 211/9 | Sierra Leone Under-19s 136 (39.3/50 ov ers, target 212) | Uganda U19 won by 75 runs | Man of Match: Munir Ismail

Munir Ismail powered Uganda to victory

Baby Cricket Cranes had to dig deep to overcome a determined Sierra Leone side to pick up their second win at the U19 World Cup Qualifiers in Namibia.

Sierra Leone not known for their Cricket as much as football were confident after picking up a win on the opening day of the tournament against Tanzania.

The Junior Cricket Cranes had also picked up a win against neighbours Kenya but in a round robin tournament, every game is like a final.

Uganda won the toss and choose to bat first on the back of believing in themselves but this decision again backfired on them as Sierra Leone was very disciplined in their bowling and hang onto all their chances.

Team talisman Zephaniah Arinaitwe failed to take advantage of a life given to him in the second over of the day as he fell for 16 off just 10 balls and he was quickly followed into the hut by fellow opener Perry Wazombe, Ronald Opio and John Gabula to leave the team railing at 30/4.

Munir Ismail batted for 41 overs for his 73 not out

The hero of the day was 13-year-old Munir Ismail who anchored the innings for a solid knock of 73 not out and found able partners in Simon Oketcho (33) and late order partner Cosmas Kyewuta (33) to help the team finish on 211/9.

In the chase, there was little for the Junior Cricket Cranes to do as Sierra Leone seemed more interested in finishing their 50 overs other than winning the game. All the batsmen apart from the last three wickets didn’t show any intent with the Junior Cricket Cranes giving a chance to all their bowlers eventually bowling out the West Africans for 136 runs.

The win is very crucial for Uganda as they fight for the single World Cup place moves them to two wins out of two.

Munir Ismail recieving the Man of Match Award

Nigeria has proved to be the dark horses of the tournament after they picked up another win over Kenya to virtually end Kenya’s tournament.

Uganda and Nigeria are the only unbeaten teams in the tournament so far and will face each other on Day 3.

Even though they have met each other in the past, Uganda will know that Nigeria has slayed Kenya and Namibia.

The teams will take a rest tomorrow and action resumes on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |