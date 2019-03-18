We fought like warriors, Gor Mahia coach Oktay

Hassan Oktay with the Gor Mahia players in training

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay praised his charges describing them as warriors following a 1-0 win over Petro Atletico that sealed the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored the only goal in the game that saw Gor Mahia lose two players to red cards and also Oktay sent to the stands at Kasarani.

“I am proud of my players,” he told Cafonline. “What they showed today was extra ordinary,” Oktay added.

“We were nine men and we played with our hearts out. It was a tough game but we came through.”

His counterpart Beto Bianchi congratulated Gor Mahia on defending well and blamed his side’s exit on missed chances.

“We had good chances to score especially in the second half, but Gor defended very well. We are happy to have at least gotten to this stage because this is the first time it is happening in 12 years and we have picked lessons heading back to concentrate on the Angolan league.”

The draw for the quarterfinals will be held in Cairo on Wednesday March 20.