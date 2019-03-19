2019 NSSF Hash run fetches over 550M

Participants in he NSSF Hash run

The 2019 exciting albeit challenging NSSF Hash run was well attended with over 20,000 participants taking part from all walks of life.

At least Shs 560M was realized from the run officially flagged off by the acting KCCA Executive Directive Andrew Kitaka.

As early as 5 AM, runners started to report at the flag off point (Pearl Africa Primary School) for the warm up drills.

By 6:50 AM, the runners were assembled ready to be flagged off.

The uniqueness of this run is the coverage of traversing the 7 traditional hills the make up the capital city, Kampala.

The warm up session was colourful, interesting and energetic during the limbering process to the run

NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba (middle) completed all the seven Kampala hills

From the Nsambya hill, the participants attacked Kibuli, Nakasero, Old Kampala, Namirembe, Rubaga, Lubiri and back to Nsambya.

The run has been held for the previous three editions with the objective of raising funds to help improve the KCCA run schools.

Corporate companies led by their CEO’s and the respective workers all graced this run along the theme, ‘Be the Champion that Public Schools need’.

Schools such as Mbuya Church of Uganda Primary School and St Paul Primary School, Nsambya have got a face lift with proceeds from the run.

Some of the corporate companies that duly supported the run included NSSF, Stanbic Bank, Shanchart Bank, Baclays bank, DFCU Bank, Housing Finance, Pepsi, Umeme, Capital Markets Authority, ICEA, Citi Bank, Cementers, Galaxy FM, Vision Group, Daily Monitor, Red Pepper publications, Simba, Selas Uganda Ltd, KFM and many others.

Ag. KCCA Executive Director Andrew Kitaka flagged off the run

This year, the targeted schools to work with are; Kampala School for the Physically Handicapped, Kansanga Primary School, Munyonyo Church of Uganda Primary School and Nakivubo Blue Primary School, right in the heart of the capital city.

The run is organized by National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in partnership with the Kampala Hash House.

