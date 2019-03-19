58 FUFA match assessors undertake CAF refresher course

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has time over and again boldly underlined their vision ‘To develop, promote and protect football for all’.

Alongside the mission ‘To be the number one football nation in Africa on and off the field’, FUFA undertakes all it takes to put in line strategies to develop, promote and protect the game at all times.

Referees, referee assessors, much like players, sponsors, administrators and fans are key stake holders in fulfilling the aforementioned mission and vision.

In partnership with the Africa football governing body, Confederation of Africa Football, 58 FUFA referees Assessors are undertaking a refresher course at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

CAF instructor Celestine Ntagungira from Rwanda, a former FIFA World Cup Assistant referee is the main course instructor.

A member of the CAF Referees committee and IFAB, Ntagungira expressed gratitude of his time in Uganda with the match assessors.

This is a great opportunity to interact with the match assessors and we continue to share and learn Celestine Ntagungira, CAF Referees Instructor

Retired referees help in the mentoring of young and active referees as. They guide them in day to day situation and as match assessors Ronnie Kalema, FUFA Executive Committee member and FUFA Referees Committee chairperson

Two of the assessors are from beach soccer and the other 56 in main stream football.

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS:

Habib Aluma, James Ayebale, Ayub Khamish, Hassan Basiisa, Denis Batte, Moses Bukenya Mukasa, Robert Bukenya, Majidu Buyinza, Simon Byamugisha, Fred Byamukama, Michael Isabirye, Frank Jjingo, Charles G. Kabali, George Kabwamukya, Eliasa Kaggwa, John Bosco Kalibbala, Ali Kalyango, Kalifan Kanakulya, David Davies Katabira, Siraji Katono, Salim Abdallah Kayiwa, Samuel Kayondo, Asuman Ssozi Kityo, Rehmah Kizito, Edirisa Kiwanuka, Ahmed Kongola, Patrick Kunihira, Dennis Tugume Kyomukama, Joseph Lutaaya, Kassim Magoola, John Bosco Masiko, Sulaiman Matovu, Paul Mayanja, Freddie Nyumiriza Mpiima, Sseka Mutaka, Saleh Muwaya, Joseph Mwanje, Vick Mwanje, Ronald Mwesigwa, Irene Namubiru, Harrier Nattabi, Shaban Muhammed Ndawula, Julius Niwamanya, Faizal Nsubuga, Bob Omolo, Rosebell Rwamuyamba, Saleh Salmin, Abdul Lukooya Sekabira, Ismail Sewaya, Aisha Ssemambo, Edward Ssemwogerere, Samuel Turyomuriwe, Ajab Waiswa, Athuman Wasswa

BEACH SOCCER: Hilary Kimbugwe, Moses Sebuliba