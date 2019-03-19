Caf turns down Liberia’s request to change DR Congo Afcon qualifier

Courtesy Photo DR Congo will host Liberia in Kinshasa on March 22

Liberia’s request to have their 2019 Afcon qualifier against DR Congo venue changed has been turned down by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Liberian FA had written to Caf seeking to change their game from Kinshasa citing Ebola epidemic but Caf thinks otherwise as they insist the capital is safe.

“According to reports, the virus is located very far from Kinshasa and there is no risk of organising the DR Congo versus Liberia match in the said venue as scheduled,” said Caf’s Director of Competitions, Samson Adamu, in an email to the LFA dated 17 March according to BBC.

Caf is in contact with [the] WHO (World Health Organisation) and is following the situation closely to ensure the organisation of the match in the best conditions.

Meanwhile, the Liberia FA have accepted the Caf’s decision and a delegation is on their way to DR Congo.

“The delegation to Kinshasa leaves on Tuesday at 8:00AM local time [08:00GMT]. They will be joined by the overseas-based players ahead of the match on Sunday. And by his [God] grace, all will be well,” Isaac Montgomery, the LFA Secretary General told BBC Sport

Group G still has all four teams with an opportunity to qualify for the finals due in Egypt mid this year.

Group G Standings with One game to PLAY Zimbabwe 8 points Liberia 7 points DR Congo 6 points Congo 5 point

.