El Gaish Football Club to test the Uganda Cranes prior to Tanzania clash

FUFA Uganda Cranes players during a stretching drill in Egypt (Photo: FUFA Media)

Training Match: Tala’ea El Gaish Vs Uganda Cranes

Wednesday, 20th March 2019 (5:30 PM)

Uganda Cranes will play a warm up game against Egypt Premier League side, Tala’ea El Gaish Football Club on Wednesday, 20th March 2019.

The game will be the final warm up test for Uganda before traveling to Tanzania for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier, slated for Sunday, 24th March.

This is the second build up for the Uganda National football team following last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Kampala region select at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Head coach Sebastian Desabre, as quoted by the federation website believes the game against El Gaish will provide a perfect plat form to assess the players.

The friendly match will help us assess some players fitness and continue to work on some principles in line with Sunday game against Tanzania Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes Head coach

Meanwhile, 23 of the summoned players trained on Tuesday morning.

Only Faruku Miya who was yet to arrive in Egypt missed the two hour session.

By the time of publishing this report, the team was in preparation for the second session of the day.

Uganda Cranes players in Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Magoola (Al Hilal, South), Robert Odongkara (Adama City, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Kirizestom Ntambi (Ethiopian Coffee), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Churchhill brothers, India), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Opondo (Vendsyssel FF, Denmark)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Muhammad Shaban (Raja Casablanca, Morocco), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco)