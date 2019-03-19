French – Pacific Military team primed for the Rugby Cranes

Third France – Uganda Friendship week celebrations (16th – 23rd March 2019)

Sports Programme:

22nd March – Sports around Kampala schools (Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand Home, Naguru Primary & Kibuli Police Children – 8 AM – 12 PM)

23rd March – Uganda Rugby Cranes Vs French Pacific military team & Music festival (Kyadondo Rugby Ground – 12 PM – 11 PM)

The French Pacific military rugby team is already in Uganda head of Saturday’s show down against the Rugby Cranes.

A 25-man team arrived in the country on Monday and has been engaged in drills at the Kyadondo Rugby grounds.

On Friday, the group will traverse around the Kampala schools as Nakivubo Blue, Naguru Remand home, Naguru Primary and Kibuli Police Children School where they will share life-stories, pass on rugby skills as well socialize with the youngsters.

The game against Rugby Cranes will take place at the Kyadondo Rugby ground on Saturday, 23rd March 2019.

This match will be followed by a music festival as the two activities will be the last ones on the menu of the France – Uganda week activities.

French Ambassador in Uganda, H.E Stephanie Rivoal launched the celebrations three weeks ago at the French embassy in Kampala.

Uganda Rugby Union (URU) and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) are some of the key partners in conjunction with the French Embassy.

Uganda’s leading artists as Eddy Kenzo, King Saha, Lydia Jasmine, Vinka, Bennie Gunter, Fefe Buusi, Fik Fameica and Tabuflo dancers will perform for the guests at Kyadondo.

French Pacific Military Rugby Team

Jordan Frogier, Soane Kafoa, Bryton Haiau, Yohan Thevenot, Soane Fuluhea, Terenui Pihahuna, Steeve Vaapaogo, Josepho Fiakaifonu, Malekalio Savea, Saphna Kavakava, Emmanuel Ihopu, Mathieu Lucas, Teivao Mauri, Isaie Mesikeo, Aurelien Euphrasie, Kevin Bidault, William Prat, Gaetan Selasio, Apalahamo Tufele, Kevin Delafoulhouze, Alexandre Gogo, Nicolas Duc, Dimitri Jumere/Samere, Enoharii Teore, Leo Buchholtz

The series of activities to celebrate the friendship between France and Uganda

16th March – Francophonie Day (French School, Lugogo By pass – 1 PM till 11 PM)

18th March – Tourism (Ndere Cultural Center – 6 PM – 10 PM)

19th March – Fashion (French Residence – 6 PM – 11 PM)

20th March – Defence & Security (French Residence – 6:30 AM – 11 AM) *Invitations only

21st March – Gastronomy (Le Chateau Restaurant – 6 PM – 11 PM) *Invitations only

