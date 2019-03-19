Injury rules Mbokani out of 2019 Afcon qualifier against Liberia

Dieumerci Mbokani of the Democratic Republic of Congo during football match between DR Congo and Mali 2013 Africa Cup of Nations Finals at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban , January 28 , 2013 © Sabelo Mngoma/BackpagePix Clive Kyazze | Kawowo Sports

DR Congo will miss the services of forward Dieumerci Mbokani for the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Liberia due to injury.

The Royal Antwerp striker pulled out of the game due to a reported meniscus (knee) injury according to sources from his club.

Mbokani was the part of the 24 man squad summoned by Florent Ibenge for the match due in Kinshasa on March 24.

“Dieumerci Mbokani will not be available following a meniscus (knee) injury according to medical sources from his Belgian club Antwerp,” the DR Congo football federation said on their website.

KRC Genk striker Godmerci Ndongala has been called to replace the former Hull City striker.

Mbokani has scored 18 goals in 40 appearances for DR Congo, including at three consecutive Nations Cup tournaments from 2013 as he helped his country to a third place finish in 2015.

DR Congo must defeat Liberia to stand any chance of qualifying for this year’s finals in Egypt.

Group leaders Zimbabwe are on 8 points followed by Liberia on 7, DR Congo have 6 and Congo Brazzaville 5.