International University of East Africa appoints new coach

International University of East Africa (IUEA) has appointed a new coach, Pius Ngabo.

Ngabo is also the assistant coach at Uganda Premier League side Police Football Club.

His appointment at International University of East Africa, IUEA, football club is on a temporary contract.

Denis Latim and Yusuf Bbale are his deputies.

I am happy to be appointed as the head coach of IUEA,, it’s a great opportunity. My target now is to help my team progress from the group stages and also first focus on the players’ attitude so that we can win our next matches and be able to please our fans

International University of East Africa is a debutant in the famous university football league.

Currently, IUEA is rock bottom of group D team log with one point in the two games played so far.

IUEA entertains Uganda Christian University (UCU) at their IUEA grounds.

Kyambogo University are the defending champions of the 2018 university league.