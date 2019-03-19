U19 World Cup Qualifiers: Baby Cricket Cranes face Nigeria test

Wednesday, March 20

Uganda U19 v Nigeria U19 – Affies Park Wanderers, Namibia 10.30 (EAT).

© Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Kyewuta bats for the junior cricket cranes aganist Sierra Leone

Before the tournament started, no one thought Nigeria would be title deciders at the U19 World Cup qualifiers in Namibia.

Nigeria shocked hosts Namibia on the opening day of the tournament and followed up that opening win with a win over Kenya to give them a perfect 2-0 record

Their wins meant that Nigeria and Uganda are the only unbeaten teams at the tournament with two wins each and when they face off on Wednesday one of them will have to lose that record.

For Uganda, they managed to defeat neighbours Kenya in their first game by 70 runs following up that win with another over Sierra Leone by 75 runs.

Both wins not very dominant the Junior Cricket Cranes just did enough to win the games after early collapses with the bat. However, the wealth of talent in the team allows coach Jackson Ogwang some luxury to get the benefit of doubt as captain Frank Akankwasa stood out against Kenya while 13 year old Munir Ismail was the hero in the win against Sierra Leone.

Uganda and Nigeria have met in Kampala last year with the former dominant winning all the five games, however, since then Nigeria have made a lot of progress and the two wins off the powerhouses of African cricket are a big statement. The Junior Cricket Cranes will need to be at their best to make sure they go past the West Africans.

The batting of the Junior Cricket Cranes has been just okay. Even with the early collapses, they have been able to recover and post good totals however that is living dangerously and will need talisman Zephania Arinaitwe to be more responsible at the top.

The major concern for Uganda is the bowling that has failed to sparkle and dominate batting line ups. The pace bowlers have been guilty of bowling alot of lose balls and also bowling lots of extras.

Tomorrow’s game gives the Junior Cricket Cranes the chance to show their class by putting up a dominant performance against a side no one gave a chance before the total started.