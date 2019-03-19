Non-league clubs Kiringente, Entebbe Old Stars join Muwanguzi beach soccer tournament

Second Samson Muwanguzi Memorial Beach Soccer tourney:

Saturday, 23 rd – Sunday, 24 th March 2019

– Sunday, 24 March 2019 At Lido Beach, Entebbe

The second edition of the Samson Muwanguzi memorial beach soccer tournament will kick off on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 and wind up the following day at Lido Beach Soccer.

For starters, Muwanguzi (RIP) was the proprietor of Entebbe based Lido premises, the main facility used by the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) to host the league, national team and other competitions.

The draws for the 2019 tournament were held at FUFA house in Kampala on Tuesday morning.

Defending champions Stormers and runners up Makerere University Business School (MUBS) were given a bye and will not play in the first round which will take place on Saturday.

Two teams Entebbe Old Stars Corporate club and Mpigi based Kiringente are the only two non-league clubs registered.

Kiringente battles Buganda Royal University, Mutesa I Royal University will face Kampala International University (KIU), Entebbe Sharks locks horns against Talented, MS Sand Lions squares off with Isabeti and Entebbe Old Stars with lock horns with Nkumba University.

FUFA licensing manager and FIFA Beach Soccer Referee Ivan Kintu Bayige conducted the draws.

In attendance were also club representatives, members of the media as well as Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) officials led by the vice Chairman in charge of administration, Peter Sseguya, Executive committee member Ssemwogerere Mukiibi, members of the UBSA competitions committee Sarah Birungi and Phoebe Kutamba.

The first round will be played on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 on a knock out basis, kicking off at 11 AM.

The six clubs will join the two clubs given a bye (defending champions Stormers and runners up, MUBS).

Round two will commence with the quarter finals kicking off at 11 AM before the semi-finals and finals will follow suit.



The Samson Muwanguzi memorial beach soccer tournament is an annual championship that was previously known as the Copa Entebbe. It is played in honour of the late Samson Muwanguzi, the former proprietor of Lido beach. He was integral in the development of beach soccer in Uganda

Peter Sseguya, Uganda Beach Soccer Association Chairman in charge of Administration

Prizes:

The winning team will be crown with a trophy and gold medals.

The first and second runners up will get silver and bronze medals respectively.

There are also special prizes for the top scorer, best goalkeeper, fair play award and the best overall player (Most Valuable Player).

Full Programme:

Saturday, 23rd March 2019: First Round (Knock out basis for 6 games). Kick off time – 11 AM

Sunday, 24th March 2019: Second Round (Quarter finals, Semi-finals, Finals)

First Round matches (Saturday, 23rd March 2019):