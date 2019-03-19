Nuba scores at the death as Loughborough Lightning pips Wasps

© Kawowo Sports | Mary Nuba Cholhok holds onto the post after scoring the winner deep in added time.

Vitality Netball Super League:

Loughborough Lightning 60-59 Wasps

Loughborough Lightning defeated Waps 60-59 in the Vitality Netball League on Monday night.

Ugandan international Mary Nuba Cholhok scored a sensational winning goal in the very last seconds of the thrilling game.

The home side bossed the opening quarter of the match, 16-14 in a physical and fast paced encounter.

The visitors recovered to lead by the half way stage of the game – winning 30-28.

The Wasps led 46-40 by the close of business of the third quarter.

Look at the clock…



Look at the final feeds…



Cool as you like on the shot…



And, that reaction from the bench!@LboroLightning ⚡️🏐 pic.twitter.com/ybprsbYBcg March 18, 2019

With the scores tied at 59-59 apiece and seconds fast trickling down, Loughborough Lightning won possession and Nuba finish off a resilient Wasps side to make a sensational come back.

Wing defender Nat Panagarry was named the most outstanding player of the match.

It was a remarkable come-back. Right from the second quarter, we trailed. We showed composure and had the belief that we had not exhibited. This is a huge victory. We ought to minimize on the turn overs. Sara Bayman, Loughborough Lightning

Loughborough Lightening Line Up:

Mary Cholhok (Goal Scorer), Ella Clark (Goal Attack), Joseph Hannah (Wing Attacker), Shaw Jess (Center), Nat Panagarry (Wing Defence – Center), Vicki Oyesola (Goal Defence), Tuaine Keenan (Goalkeeper)