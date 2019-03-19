Onyango, four other players join the Uganda Cranes camp in Egypt

Dennis Onyango interacts with the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba before the first session in Egypt (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (6 PM)

The Uganda Cranes continue with the preparations for the final group L AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Tanzania in Dar es salaam.

The team is currently in Egypt for a bonding camp. There were boosted by the arrival of five more foreign based players.

Austrian based Edrisa Lubega, TP Mazembe’s Joseph Ochaya, India based Khalid Aucho, as well as goalkeepers Salim Jamal and the team captain Denis Onyango joined the team in Egypt and were part of the training session.

Originally, ten players left Entebbe International Airport on Sunday.

They were then joined by the three Tanzania based players Murushid Juuko, Emmanuel Okwi and Nico Wakiro Wadada in Addis Ababa.

According to the media officer in Egypt, Joseph Mutaka, the last batch of players were expected by the close of business on Monday.

These are; Milton Karisa, Robert Ondongkara, Moses Opondo, Faruok Miya and Shaban Mohammad.

We expect all the players in camp by late Monday. The morale is high and everyone is focused Joseph Mutaka, media officer

After Wednesday’s friendly match, the team will conduct another session on Thursday before flying to Tanzania on Friday.

The game against Tanzania will take place on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the National Stadium, Dar es salaam.

Tanzania needs a clear cut victory to boost their chances of qualification as Uganda Cranes has already sealed their slot to the final tournament in Egypt.

Uganda Cranes Players in Egypt camp so far:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Jamal Salim Magoola (Al Hilal), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda)

Image courtesy of © Kawowo Sports |