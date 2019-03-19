Police FC unveils partnership

Asan Kasingye and Centenary Bank MD Fabien Kassi display the dummy Cheque [Police FC Media] Ismael Kiyonga | Kawowo Sports

The Uganda Premier League season could be less than seven games to the end for Police FC but the club has received a financial boost.

In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, the club unveiled a package worth Ugx. 10 million from Centenary Bank at the club’s headquarters, in Naguru.

“I am very delighted with this new partnership,” said Asan Kasingye, the Police FC chairman. “They have been watching Police FC play and got attracted with our entertaining football,” he added.

Centenary Managing Director Fabien Kassi said the partnership is meant to strengthen the relationship with a force.

“We are proud to be serving Ugandans,” he said. “We have a good working relationship with the force and we are proud of that,” he added.

“We wanted to strengthen this partnership and that’s why we have come on board to directly support the force through this football club and we are here to begin somewhere.”

It’s reported that the partnership will grow bigger in the near future with something bigger expected by the start of next season.

Police FC are arguably the most entertaining side on the pitch in the league despite lying 9th on the log with 32 points with six games to play.