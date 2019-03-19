Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women’s Qualifiers: Match officials for Crested Cranes vs Ethiopia confirmed

Tokyo 2020 CAF Olympics Women’s Football Qualifiers | Preliminary Round

First Leg, 3rd April 2019

Ethiopia vs Uganda- Addis Ababa National stadium

Return Leg, 6th April 2019

Uganda vs Ethiopia – StarTimes stadium

© Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Uganda players celebrate a goal scored by Norah Alupo of Uganda during the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship game between Swaziland and Uganda at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 12 September 2018

Uganda will for the first time take part in the Olympics Women’s football qualifiers.

The dates and match officials for Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women Football African Zone preliminary qualifier match between the Crested Cranes and Ethiopia have been confirmed.

The Crested Cranes will play Ethiopia on 3rd April 2019 in the first leg at Addis Ababa NationalSstadium according to the fixtures released from the head of qualifiers and International match official from FIFA Gordon Savic.

Egyptian, Saad Ali Shahenda, will be the centre referee for the first leg encounter working with Hassan Hanady and Ahmed Shibl also from Egypt who will be the first and second assistant referees respectively.

The return leg will be played on 6th April 2019 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo and match officials from Rwanda will take charge of the encounter.

Aline Umutoni will be the centre referee while Sandrine Murangwa and Alice Umutesi will be the assistants.

Crested Cranes defeated Ethiopia 2-1 in their last meeting during the 2018 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

Grace Aluka and Yudaya Nakayenze scored for the Crested Cranes in the aforementioned game.

Faridah Bulega, the Crested Cranes head coach is expected to name the squad that will start preparations.

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia will play against Cameroon in the next qualifying stage.