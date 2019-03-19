Uganda Cranes intensify drills, headed for double session on Tuesday

AFCON 2019 Group L Qualifiers

Sunday, 24 th March 2019

March 2019 Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At National Stadium, Dar es salaam (6 PM)

It is not holiday time for the Uganda Cranes players in camp at the lavish Tolip Hotel and Spa, Forsan Island, Ismailia in Egypt.

Following the team’s first training session on Monday evening held at the hotel sports complex, the team returns to a more vigorous regime – a double session on Tuesday.

The players will train in the morning and afternoon time as the coach Sebastien Desabre and his technical team assess the players available.

On Monday, five more players based in the diaspora leagues joined the team camp.

Team captain Dennis Onyango of Mamelodi Sundowns was joined by Austrian based forward Edrisa Lubega, TP Mazembe’s Joseph Ochaya, India based Khalid Aucho and Al Hilal’s Salim Jamal in camp to join the 13 players who had reached hours earlier.

French trainer Jerome D’Antonio is also part of the technical team.

Tuesday’s double session is most likely to be joined by the other foreign based players as the coaches take a critical assessment on the players.

On Wednesday, there will be a test match, a friendly game with a local club in Egypt.

The team will then conduct another session on Thursday before flying to Tanzania on Friday.

Tanzania hosts Uganda at the National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Sunday, 24th March 2019 in a must-win situation for the hosts if they are to qualify for AFCON 2019.

Uganda Cranes already qualified with 11 points.

Uganda Cranes Players in Egypt camp so far:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Murushid Jjuuko (Simba, Tanzania), Timothy Awany (KCCA, Uganda), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Jamal Salim Magoola (Al Hilal), Edris Lubega (SV Reid, Austria), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Walusimbi (Free Agent), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Free Agent), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Simba, Tanzania), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Okello (KCCA,Uganda), Henry Patrick Kaddu (KCCA, Uganda)