Uganda to host Kenya, Zimbabwe in Victoria Tri-series ahead of ICC Women’s T20 Qualifiers

Just over a month ago, the Lady Cricket team was summoned to start training ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe.

Ahead of the May 3-13 tournament, the Lady Cricket Cranes will host Kenya and Zimbabwe in the Victoria Tri-series.

The series will be played from April 4-11.

Kenya and Zimbabwe are some of the opponents the Lady Cranes will be battling at the African qualifiers. Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania are the other countries that will play at the double qualifier.

The qualifiers in Zimbabwe will be played on a T20 format for the 2020 World Cup but will also double as qualifiers for the 50-over World Cup in 2020.

Lady Cranes Training Squad