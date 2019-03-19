Cricket

Uganda to host Kenya, Zimbabwe in Victoria Tri-series ahead of ICC Women’s T20 Qualifiers

ago
by Franklin Kaweru
Franklin Kaweru | Kawowo Sports

Just over a month ago, the Lady Cricket team was summoned to start training ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers to be played in Zimbabwe.

Ahead of the May 3-13 tournament, the Lady Cricket Cranes will host Kenya and Zimbabwe in the Victoria Tri-series.

The series will be played from April 4-11.

Kenya and Zimbabwe are some of the opponents the Lady Cranes will be battling at the African qualifiers. Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania are the other countries that will play at the double qualifier.

The qualifiers in Zimbabwe will be played on a T20 format for the 2020 World Cup but will also double as qualifiers for the 50-over World Cup in 2020.

Lady Cranes Training Squad

  1. Rita Musamali
  2. Janet Mbabai
  3. Rachael Ntono
  4. Immaculate Nakisuyi
  5. Joyce Mary Apio
  6. Stephanie Nampiina
  7. Franklin Najjumba
  8. Getrude Chandiru
  9. Kevin Awino
  10. Consy Aweko
  11. Carol Namugenyi
  12. Patricia Malemikia
  13. Ester Ilukor
  14. Damalie Busingye
  15. Evelyn Ayipo
  16. Irene Alumo
  17. Leona Babirye
  18. Teddy Ayella
  19. Maria Kagoya
  20. Kevin Amuge
  21. Barbara Mukankusi
  22. Janet Nakiranda
  23. Hope Wanichan
  24. Claire Mushakamba
  25. Mackenzie Ayato
  26. Proscovia Alako
  27. Gloria Abukor
  28. Eunice Alungat
  29. Brenda Nabisalu
  30. Lynet Nakato
  31. Patricia Munguryek
  32. Maria Mwesigye
  33. Rachael Achan
  34. Sarah Walaza
  35. Sarah Akiteng
  36. Susan Kakai
  37. Shakira Saddick
  38. Mary Akello
  39. Charity Nyokaru
  40. Eunice Kobusingye

