U19 World Cup Qualifiers: Baby Cricket Cranes fail Nigeria test

Match Summary: Nigeria Under-19s 110/10 | Uganda Under-19s 80 (25.1/50 overs, target 111) | Nigeria U19 won by 30 runs | Man of Match: Mohammed Taiwo (Nigeria)

There was déjà vu today as a familiar scene unfolded at Affies Park when the Junior Cricket Cranes collapsed from 58/2 to be bowled out for 80 chasing 110 runs.

In a game of the only unbeaten teams, Uganda used an unchanged team, won the toss and chose to field first, a decision was vindicated by the opening bowling pair of Cosmas Kyewuta and Trevor Bukenya. They both kept Nigeria quiet restricting the West Africans to just 8 runs inside 10 overs.

However, as has been the case throughout the tournament Nigeria has been constructing its innings patiently and they took their time scoring looking more interested in keeping their wickets than worrying about the run rate.

Samuel Mba scored a team-high 52 of a team total of 110 as the West Africans were cleaned up in the 46th over.

In the chase, the Ugandans looked comfortable and set cruising but at 58/2 the wheels came off with the loss of Zephaniah Arinaitwe just after lunch.

The remaining eight wickets collapsed for a miserly 30 runs as Nigeria got a famous win against Uganda.

Mohammed Taiwo whose left arm pace has troubled many teams was the destroyer in chief as his four wickets led his team to victory earning himself the man of the match award as well.

The loss leaves the youngsters in a tough spot as their World Cup qualification fate is now out of their hands. Nigeria is now front runner and after defeating a top 3 teams they are left with two games against Sierra Leone and Tanzania the only sides without a win in the tournament while Uganda will have to grind against hosts Namibia and Tanzania.

Uganda will need to quickly regroup for tomorrows game against Namibia and must win it hoping that other teams do them some favours by beating Nigeria.