Elgon Group: Top of the table clash as Kyetume visit Wakiso Giants

Thursday March 21, 2019

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 4pm

Wakiso Giants renew acquaintances with Kyetume in the Fufa Big League at Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe on Thursday.

The two sides have met twice already this season with no winner in normal time although Kyetume edge a penalty shootout in the Uganda Cup quarterfinals.

The reverse league fixture at Nakisunga ended one apiece but the game at Bugembe has high stakes at hand.

Leaders Wakiso Giants could open a nine-point gap over Kyetume with a victory while a win for the visitors will cut the lead to just three.

Ibrahim Kirya admits it will be a very tough game against a very good side but remains confident of victory.

“It’s a very tough game against a good side but the target remains to pick maximum points,” he told the club website.

Hakim Ssenkumba, Norman Ogik and Ayub Kisaliita are back for Wakiso Giants

The hosts welcome Hakim Ssenkumba and Norman Ogik into the team after they missed the Uganda Cup but are without attackers Geoffrey Luutu (Typhoid), Ashraf Ziraaba and Ali Magomu through injury.

They will hope Ogik and Karim Ndugwa don goal scoring boots as they target another routine home win.

Kyetume, coached by Ugandan legend Jackson Mayanja will rely on the experienced trio of Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo and Owen Kasule for inspiration.

Elsewhere in the same group, Amuka hosts Entebbe, Nebbi Central visit Kataka, Bukedea are at home to UPDF while JMC Hippos host Doves All Stars.

Rwenzori Group

In the other group, Kireka will be at home to Water FC, Kabale Sharp hosts Kansai Plascon and Bumate United are away to Ntinda.

The two group leaders qualify automatically to the premier league while the third and fourth in each group battle for the remaining slot in the play off.