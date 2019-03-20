Fabin Kwesi: I am in Uganda for a mission

Newly appointed Uganda U-17 and U-20 coach Samuel ‘Paa’ Fabin Kwesi confesses he is in the country for a mission.

The Ghanaian who was handed a one-year contract was officially unveiled before the media at FUFA House in Kampala on Wednesday, 20th March 2019.

I am in Uganda for a mission. First, I want to guide the Uganda U-17 team at the AFCON U-17 finals. The time is very short but I will give it all my best shot. The youth need patience to work with and develop to their best. Samuel Paa Fabin Kwesi

Kwesi comes with a wealth of experience having guided Ghana U-17 national to the FIFA World Cup.

He has also previously coached Porcupine Warriors and Asante Kotoko Football Club in the Ghana top-flight division.

FUFA boss, Moses Magogo believes Kwesi’s arrival will turn around the Uganda underage teams.

The arrival of Samuel Kwesi will improve our underage teams because he is a very experienced coach who has been at the youth World Cup. We needed a coach with such experience. As Uganda, our dream is to be the best in Africa on and off the field of play. Kwesi has the potential to lead us at the World Cup given his experience. We promise to give him full support. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Kwesi’s immediate task at hand will be to handle the Uganda Cubs (U-17) at the AFCON U-17 finals.

The Uganda Cubs start residential training on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The team will depart the country on 1st April 2019 for South Africa where they are expected to have an external camp for 11 days.

They arrive in Tanzania on 11th April for the MRI tests well in time of the first game against Angola on 14th April.

Uganda U-17 National Team Coaching Staff: