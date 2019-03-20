FUFA appoints Ghanaian Samuel Kwesi as U-17, U-20 national head coach

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has named experienced Ghana tactician Samuel ‘Paa’ Fabin Kwesi as the head coach of the national U17 and U20 teams for a period of one year, renewable.

Kwesi was officially unveiled to the media on Wednesday, 20 March 2019 at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala.

Addressing the media during the coach’s unveiling ceremony, the FUFA boss, Moses Magogo vested full trust in the former Ghana U-17 head coach.

The arrival of Samuel Kwesi will improve our underage team because he is a very experienced coach who has been at the youth World Cup. As Uganda, our dream is to be the best in Africa on and off the field of play. Kwesi has the potential to lead us at the World Cup given his experience. We promise to give him full support. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

I am here for a mission. First, I want to guide the Uganda U-17 team at the AFCON U-17 finals. The time is very short but I will give it all my best shot. The youth need patience to work with and develop to their best. Samuel Kwesi, newly appointed U-17 and U-20 national team

Before penning a one-year deal with FUFA, Kwesi, a former head coach for the Ghana U-17 national team has been handling Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, having previously handled Porcupine Warriors,

Heart of Lions, Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak.

The Uganda U-17 team enters residential training on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The team will depart the country on 1st April 2019 for South Africa where they are expected to have an external camp for 11 days.

They arrive in Tanzania on 11th April for the MRI tests well in time of the first game against Angola on 14th April.

Uganda U-17 National Team Coaching Staff: