FUFA defends Kwesi appointment

When FUFA confirmed Ghanaian Samuel Fabin Kwesi as the head coach of the national U17 and U20 teams, there were lots of questions posed by some Ugandan tacticians.

Sports Club Villa head coach Douglas Bamweyana and Asaph Mwebaze (former Maroons, Onduparaka and Nyamitybora head coach) are some of the Ugandan tacticians who vividly questioned the choice of Kwesi.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo defended the choice of the former Ghana U-17 head coach.

The arrival of Samuel Kwesi will improve our underage teams because he is a very experienced coach who has been at the youth World Cup. As Uganda, our dream is to be the best in Africa on and off the field of play. Kwesi has the potential to lead us at the World Cup given his experience. We promise to give him full support. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Kwesi was at first, handed a one-year renewable employment contract.

He has previously handled Ghana Premier League clubs Porcupine Warriors, Heart of Lions, Inter Allies and Hearts of Oak and lately Asante Kotoko.

Kwesi’s first assignment will witness him handle the Uganda U-17 national team at the up-coming AFCON U-17 finals in Tanzania coming next month.

Uganda Cubs programme:

The Uganda U-17 team enters residential training on Sunday, 24th March 2019 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

The team will depart the country on 1st April 2019 for South Africa where they are expected to have an external camp for 11 days.

They arrive in Tanzania on 11th April for the MRI tests well in time of the first game against Angola on 14th April.

Uganda U-17 National Team Coaching Staff: