Gomba confirms Gombolola tours ahead of 2019 Airtel Masaza tourney

In preparation for the upcoming Airtel Masaza football tournament, Gomba Ssaza Football team will conduct tours in the four sub counties that make up their constituency.

According to the chairperson of Gomba organizing committee,Mansoor Kabugo, the team will tour the counties of Mpenga, Kakoni, Kabulasoke and Kyaayi.

We plan to have the tour for the counties that make up Gomba as a way of taking the team closer to the people in their respective areas of residences. Also, we shall identify the talented players whom we can add to the team. Mansoor Kabugo, Gomba Ssaza team Chairman

These tours will take effect on 7th April through to 5th May 2019.

Kabugo is chairperson of the organizing team with Joseph Sserwada as his vice chairman.

Wilberforce Ssekasiko (secretary), Deo Lubega (treasurer), Ronald Ssali (technical), Barbrah Namubiru (team manager), Eriab Kamya (media), Muhamad Aki Sadik (team doctor) and the head coach as Turkish born national, Omer Selli.

Ronald Ssali is the immediate assistant to Omer and Jamada Magasi is the goalkeeping coach.

The team is in the final stages of recruiting the playing staff with a few new signings yet to be confirmed.

Gomba has won the Airtel Masaza Cup four times; 2004, 2009, 2014 and recently in 2017.

Ssingo, the defending champions have two titles (2015 and 2018).

Kooki (2006), Kyadondo (2008), Buluri (2011) and Bulemeezi (2012) each have one crown.

They are closely followed by Mawokota with three cups won in 2005, 2007 and 2013.

This Friday, Gomba will officially unveil their new head coach at Pope Paul Memorial Hotel in Rubaga, Kampala.

This year’s tournament is ear-marked to kick off mid June.

Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup Past Winners: