Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia have been drawn against Morocco’s RS Berkene in the quarterfinals in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In a draw held in Cairo Egypt, the K’Ogalo will host the first leg at Kasarani before playing the return leg away in Morocco.

The K’Ogalo have already played Arab sides in Zamalek (Egypt) and Hussein Deya (Algeria) in the group in which they finished second.

Here’s the Total CAF Confederation Cup Knock-Out phase Draw, who’s going to lift the cup? #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/yrY9gyELNd — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 20, 2019

Gor Mahia is home to Ugandans Shafik Batambuze and Erisa Ssekisambu.

Elsewhere, Jamal Salim’s Al Hilal Club of Sudan will tussle with Tunisian side Etoile Du Sahel for a place in the semifinals.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Jamal Salim and Al Hilal will face Etoile Du Sahel

Al Hilal will visit the Tunisian side in the first leg after they topped their group.

In other interesting fixtures, Zamalek will face off against Hassania Agadir in a North African affair while Zambia’s Nkana has been paired against CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

The first legs will played on April 7 with the return legs a week later.

Semifinals

The winners between Gor Mahia and RS Berkene will face the best team between Nkana and CS Sfaxien.

The other semifinal will see Etoile Du Sahel/Al Hilal face off against Hassania Agadir/Zamalek winners.

