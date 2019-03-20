Football

Lesotho coach Maliehe anticipates physical game against Cape Verde

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
KAWOWO SPORTS Moses Maliehe addressing the media after the game at Namboole Stadium

Lesotho coach Moses Maliehe says he anticipates a physical clash in Praia when his side faces off against Cape Verde in the Group L qualifier of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lesotho will qualify for their maiden Afcon finals with a win or if they match Tanzania’s result against Uganda Cranes who already qualified for the competition.

“We are ready to play Cape Verde; we know it will be a hard task and won’t be easy and that they will attack most of the time,” Maliehe told BBC.

I’m aware that when we play Cape Verde it will be a physical game rather than a tactical one. That’s why we have started our preparation early to get our players tuned for the game.

Moses Maliehe, Lesotho Coach

The gaffer believes they have a chance despite playing away from home and Tanzania being at home to Uganda.

We have a chance. The game itself is already motivation for my players; I don’t have to motivate them for this. It will be a first-time ever for Lesotho to qualify and my boys are ready for that opportunity.

“We are well prepared. There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation.”

Meanwhile, Cape Verde will also be eager to pick maximum points and hope Uganda beat Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

