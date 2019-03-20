Lesotho coach Maliehe anticipates physical game against Cape Verde

KAWOWO SPORTS Moses Maliehe addressing the media after the game at Namboole Stadium

Lesotho coach Moses Maliehe says he anticipates a physical clash in Praia when his side faces off against Cape Verde in the Group L qualifier of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Lesotho will qualify for their maiden Afcon finals with a win or if they match Tanzania’s result against Uganda Cranes who already qualified for the competition.

“We are ready to play Cape Verde; we know it will be a hard task and won’t be easy and that they will attack most of the time,” Maliehe told BBC.

I’m aware that when we play Cape Verde it will be a physical game rather than a tactical one. That’s why we have started our preparation early to get our players tuned for the game. Moses Maliehe, Lesotho Coach

The gaffer believes they have a chance despite playing away from home and Tanzania being at home to Uganda.

We have a chance. The game itself is already motivation for my players; I don’t have to motivate them for this. It will be a first-time ever for Lesotho to qualify and my boys are ready for that opportunity.

“We are well prepared. There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation.”

Meanwhile, Cape Verde will also be eager to pick maximum points and hope Uganda beat Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.