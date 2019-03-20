Maxime heaps praise on new Busiika track 

Last weekend’s second round of motocross initiated riders to a modified and more technical race track in Busiika.

The Motorsports arena has gone through a series of modifications with yet again more features that include sandy areas, jumps were added to match international race track standards.

The track has quickly gained praise from riders.

“Most riders were affected by this modified track; but in the positive way. It was made just like some of those we encounter during the regional events. Barak has really done some great work here,” said MX champion Maxim Van Pee.

Van Pee believes the track will prepare the riders well for this year’s Africa Motocross Championship in Zimbabwe.

“Having such a track here is a big bonus for all of us. With more sand and many jumps, it gives the very challenge the riders will face in Zimbabwe. That’s what we all needed to improve our skills further,” he added.

The Motorsport Arena will host the first round of the regional motocross Championship from 19-21st April.