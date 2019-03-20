Mwebaze dissatisfied with Kwesi appointment

Asaph Mwebaze Jr has expressed his discontent with the appointment of Ghanaian tactician Samuel ‘Apaa’ Fabian Kwesi who was on Wednesday named the head coach of the U17 and U20 national teams.

Shortly after FUFA confirmed the appointment, the former Maroons FC, Onduparaka FC and Nyamityobora FC coach went to his official Facebook account and wondered why not a Ugandan coach was given the job.

“I welcome Mr. Kwesi Samuel as coach of our youth team.” Mwebaze’s post on Facebook reads.

“But it’s today I question why some of us are deeply involved in football as a vocation. Every footballer wants to represent his country be it at any level, so why is it not possible for Ugandan coaches to coach our national teams?” he questions.

The out spoken tactician goes ahead to express that he has coached for 21 years but wonders why a foreign coach has been sleelcted.

“21 years I have coached the game don’t make me a suitable candidate then what will? Mr. Kwesi was given the trust by his country and that’s why we are looking at him today. So as local coaches we have to limit our aspirations to league football,” he wonders.

Kwesi has replaced Peter Onen now at BUL FC who was relieved of his duties shortly after guiding the Cubs to the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania next month.