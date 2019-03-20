NIC Netball team flagged off to Zanzibar

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) Netball team is hungry for success in the regional championship after going four years without winning.

Despite being record championship of the East Africa Netball Championship (18 times), NIC has lived in the shadow of Prisons Netball team who have dominated the region by winning the last three editions.

The prime target ahead of this year’s championship is automatically to reclaim their glory in the championship slated for 23-31st March.

While flagging off the team on Wednesday, NIC Secretary, Elias Edu applauded the team for winning the national rally title recently in Luweero and urged them to go and show the same performance at the regional championship.

“As a Corporation, we are proud of our team. We have been winners and this we shall always carry the same spirit. We shall give the team the necessary support to make sure they achieve their target.”

Uganda will be represented by three women clubs that is Prisons, NIC and KCCA plus one men’s club, Kampala University (KU).

The traveling squad

The team also appointed new captains with Betty Namukasa and Joan Nampungu named as captain and assistant captain respectively.

The aforementioned replace Rachael Nanyonga and Martha Soigi who have been serving as team captains.

New skipper Namukasa believes the team is in perfect shape to go and fight for the title.

“We are in good shape, the players have been training hard and our target is to go and win the title.”

NIC Travelling Squad

Betty Namukasa (captain), Joan Nampugu (assistant captain), Muhaimuna Namuwaya, Privas Kayeni, Brenda Namubiru, Shifa Nalukenge, Betty Kiiza, Desire Birungi, Ruth Meeme, Martha Soigi, Vicky Natumbwe, Seeds Zaam, Racheal Nanyonga, Stella Oyella. and Moreen Nankya

