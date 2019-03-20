Simba draws TP Mazembe, Sundowns to face Al Ahly in CAF Champions League quarterfinals

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE Mamelodi Sundowns training, Lugogo

CECAFA Caf Champions League flag bearers Simba SC of Tanzania will face five-time African champions TP Mazembe of DR Congo in the quarterfinals.

The draw pits three Ugandan internationals against each other in Murushid Jjuuko, Emmanuel Okwi (Simba) and Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe).

Another interesting draw will see Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns face off against record Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly of Egypt.

Here’s the Total CAF Champions League Knock-Out phase Draw, who’s going to lift the cup? #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/ckpNJ29crC — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 20, 2019

Both Simba and Sundowns will host the first legs after they finished second in their respective groups.

Debutants CS Constantine of Algeria will host reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia in the first leg while Guinea’s AC Horoya take on former champions Wydad Casablanca.

Semifinals

The winner between CS Constantine (Algeria) and Esperance (Tunisia) face off against winners in the Simba (Tanzania) Vs TP Mazembe (DR Congo) tie.

Sundowns/Al Ahly winners will meet the triumphant side from Simba/TP Mazembe in the last four of the competition.

The first legs will be played on April 6 and the second legs on April

The FULL CAF CL quarter Finals Draw