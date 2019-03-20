Umar Kasumba scoops February best footballer award in Kenya

Ugandan born striker Umar Kasumba was named the best footballer in the Kenya Premier League for the month of February, taking home Kshs 100,000 (Ug.Shs.3,671,106), a 49 inch television screen and a personalized trophy.

Kasumba, who plies his trade at Sofapaka Sports Club scored four goals in three games.

He thus guided the ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ register three wins and a draw.

Kasumba scored in Sofapaka’s 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks.

He then netted the opener against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium before scoring brace during their 4-1 win over Mathare United at Kasarani.

To win the gong, Kasumba tallied 19 points ahead of Bandari’s Congolese striker Yema Mwana (15 points) and Gor Mahia’s Nicholas Kipkirui (14 points).



I am very pleased to win this award because it is my first ever. It presents a challenge to me for i have to keep performing. There cannot be room for complacency since i want to win the golden boot this year. I have the advantage of being coached by someone who won the golden boot four times during his playing time Umar Kasumba, Sofapaka Striker

Kasumba becomes the third recipient of the award.

In December 2018, the accolade was won by Kakamega Homeboyz’s Peter Thiong’o.

Bandari Football Club winger Hassan Abdalla won the gong in January 2019.

Months back, Kasumba hinted of changing allegiance to Kenya but now remains focused to play for Uganda Cranes.