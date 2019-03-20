What you need to know about the CAF Champions League & Confederation Cup Quarterfinal Draw

The draws for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup take place in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday at 8 pm (EAT).

Several clubs including Kenya and Tanzania’s Gor Mahia and Simba respectively are in the draw that will interest Uganda that has players in the competition.

Here, Caf brings out the ten facts about the remaining teams and the draw itself

*Two teams from the same group won’t be drawn against each other at the quarterfinalists.

*The group runners-up will host the first leg matches of the quarterfinalist stages.

*Of the eight quarterfinalists for the Total CAF Champions League, there are five former champions counting 19 titles between them: Al Ahly (8), TP Mazembe (5), Esperance (3), and Wydad Athletic Club (2) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1).

*There are two first-timers at the knockout stage; Tanzania’s Simba and CS Constantine of Algeria

*No team from CECAFA has ever laid their hands on the Holy Grail of African club football, and Simba is looking forward to breaking that jinx this term after losing the final of the 1972 edition to Hafia of Guinea. Sudanese giants El Hilal are twice runners-up, 1987 and 1972, whereas SC Villa of Uganda lost to Club Africain in the 1991 final.

*CS Constantine is the oldest club amongst the eight quarterfinalists, founded in 1898, about 121 years ago.

*Esperance are looking forward to back-to-back titles joining the likes of Al Ahly (2005 and 2006) & (2012 and 2013); TP Mazembe (1967 and 1968) & (2009 and 2010), and Enyimba (2003 and 2004).

*For the Total CAF Confederation Cup; Morocco and Tunisia have two clubs each. RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir are from Morocco and CS Sfaxien and Etoile du Sahel representing Tunisia.

*Holders Raja Club Athletic are out, thus failing to replicate the successive triumphs achieved by CS Sfaxien (2007 & 2008) and TP Mazembe (2016 & 2017).

*Zambian giants Nkana boast of an enviable record of unbeaten in CAF matches at home since 1983.

Source: Cafonline