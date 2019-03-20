Why FUFA Disciplinary panel suspended, fined Nyamityobora FC official Makumbi

Uganda Premier League debutants Nyamityobora Football Club will negotiate the next four matches without the services of their team manager Sulait Makumbi on the technical bench.

The development follows a suspension of the aforementioned party by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) disciplinary panel to Makumbi for unsporting conduct.

On top of the four match ban, Makumbi was also fined Shs. 500,000.

Makumbi is also a FUFA delegate representing the Buganda region.

He is implicated of improper conduct during match 133 when Nyamityobora hosted Vipers on 5th February 2019 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara.

It is alleged that in the aftermath of the game that Nyamityobora lost 1-0, Makumbi attacked the match officials with words and gestures, claiming that his club was denied a penalty in the first half.

According to the official report, Makumbi’s action incited fans to enter the field of play.



Within the legal framework, Makumbi contravened Article 30 (2) of the FUFA Competitions rules and therefore must be sanctioned for such behaviour. FUFA Disciplinary Panel Statement

Given the improper conduct, Makumbi also failed to appear before the panel to defend himself.

Makumbi will miss Nyamityobora’s home game against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on Saturday, 6th April 2019.

He will also miss the away trip to Ndejje University (Tuesday, 9th April 2019), as well as the next two home games against Maroons (Saturday, 20th April) and Tooro United (Tuesday, 23rd April).

Since being promoted last season, Nyamityobora has struggled to make a footing.

In as many as 24 matches, they have only managed four wins and draws apiece.

The Abanyakare have fallen in 16 matches, the most number of losses alongside Paidha Black Angels.

Nyamityobora is thus second from bottom with 16 points, four more than bottom side, Paidha Black Angels.