© Kawowo Sports | Deng Geu (Photo: Carrie Snyder)

North Dakota State played North Carolina Central in the First Four of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 20.

NDSU, home to Silverbacks forward Deng Geu, was looking for its second Division I NCAA Tournament victory in its fourth tournament appearance.

And the win came as they edged Eagles 78-74 behind Tyson Ward’s game-high 23 points to set up a date with No. 1 overall seed Duke on Friday, March 22.

Despite trailing NC Central by two points with a little more than two minutes and 30 seconds to play, North Dakota State charged back for the victory.

Vinnie Shahid contributed 13 points including three foul shots in the final eight seconds to ice the game. Jared Samuelson and Sam Griesel chipped in with 10 points. Deng Geu played 16 minutes scoring 3 points and pulling down as many rebounds.

NDSU is making its third NCAA Tournament appearance in six years, and its fourth Division I NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

The tournament does not get any easier for North Dakota State. Next up is a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, where it’ll face the No. 1 overall seed, the Duke Blue Devils, on Friday.

To pull off an improbable upset of Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and company, the Bison will need to make their free throws, shoot well from outside, take care of the ball.