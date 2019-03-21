FUFA Big League: Kataka seeks solace at home against Nebbi Central

FUFA Big League (Thursday, 21st March 2019):

Elgon Group:

Kataka Vs Nebbi Central – San Siro Stadium, Mbale

Amuka Bright Stars Vs Entebbe – Lira PTC Grounds, Lira

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos Vs Doves All Stars – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja

Bukedea Town Council Vs UPDF – Emokori play ground

Rwenzori Group:

Kabale Sharp Vs Kansai Plascon – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

Proline Vs Kira United – Lugogo

Saturday, 23rd March 2019:

Kitara Vs Kiboga Young – Kigaya play ground, Hoima

Seldom does Mbale based Kataka Football Club win a home game.

This season, Kataka has been a shadow of themselves, struggling to post positive results at their home fortress – the CRO San Siro play ground.

In as many as 15 matches played thus far, the only two Kataka victories have come away from home.

On match day 16, Kataka seeks solace when they host struggling debutants Nebbi Central on Thursday, 21st March 2019.

‘We are focused for the home game against Nebbi Central. We shall work collectively as a unit for maximum points’ Kataka senior player Peter Lusimbula disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

For starters, Nebbi Central lost 2-1 in their immediate past match away to Amuka Bright Stars in Lira.

Kataka is second from bottom with just 12 points from 15 matches, a point better of Nebbi Central.

In the other Elgon group matches, Lira based Amuka Bright Stars entertains former top flight side Entebbe at the Lira PTC Grounds.

Another former top tier side, Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos takes on Azizi Damani sponsored Doves All Stars at the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja as Bukedea Town plays host to UPDF at the Emokori play ground.

There is a highly anticipated top of the table contest when high flying Wakiso Giants hosts second placed Kyetume at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja

Meanwhile, in the Rwenzori Group, table leaders Proline are at home to Kira United as Kabale Sharp will face Kansai Plascon at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

The would be game between Bumate United and Ntinda United will not take effect because the former have been relegated to the third tier league for missing three of their fixtures.

After the Thursday matches, the FUFA Big league will return to the frey on Saturday, 23rd March 2019 with one match.

Kitara will host Kiboga Young at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Three clubs shall be promoted at the apex of the FUFA Big League season in May 2019.

The top club per group (Elgon and Rwenzori) automatically makes the grade with the third one determined via a promotional play off.