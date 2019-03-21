FUFA Big League: Wakiso Giants, Kyetume share spoils in barren stalemate

FUFA Big League

Wakiso Giants FC 0-0 Kyetume FC

Wakiso Giants FC and Kyetume FC settled for a goalless draw in the Elgon group top of the table clash played at Kyabazinga stadium in Jinja.

The game came ten days after the two teams had faced off in the Uganda Cup where Kyetume FC won 4-1 on penalties to advance to the semifinals.

In a closely contested encounter, the display from either side lived up to the billing but there were no goals scored at the end of the game.

Wakiso Giants FC missed the services of defender Hassan Wasswa Dazo who got injured shortly before the game and utility player Ayub Kisalita partnered Fahad Kawooya at center back.

Norman Ogik’s goal in the 9th minute was canceled with second assistant referee Catherine Nagadya calling for an offside.

On the other hand, the first attempt for the visitors came through forward Paul Opedun. He combined well with veteran winger Vincent Kayizzi but his low shot was easily collected by goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi.

Yasin Mugume missed a good opportunity to put Wakiso Giants ahead when he went through on goal but fired wide.

Four minutes to the mandatory break, defender Charles Musoke made a timely interception to deny Karim Ndugwa when Daff Luboobi had released him.

A quick counter ignited by Mugume on the right wing saw him set up Luboobi who went past Phillip Lutaaya but opted to set up Ndugwa instead of shooting at goal.

The two teams returned to the dressing rooms for the mandatory break with no goals scored.

Even upon resumption, the flow of the game remained the same with possession oscillating evenly to either side until the closing ten minutes when Wakiso Giants stepped up efforts.

The visitors called for the first change of the game with Elkanah Nkugwa replacing Denis Lubowa in the 52nd minute.

Later on, Kayizzi and Opedun also paved way for Edriss Kyebayanga and Ibrahim Kazindula respectively.

Goalkeeper Ismail Zziwa nearly cost his team when he fumbled with James Kasibante’s cross but Stephen Sande was available to clear the ball.

Wakiso Giants also made changes with Ndugwa and Luboobi were brought off and replaced by Ivan Kiweewa and Isaac Ntege.

The biggest chance of the game fell to Ogik but his tap from close range went off target a few inches.

Mugume’s ground cross went past Kyetume defenders but Ogik faced with an empty net failed to tap home.

The result means Wakiso Giants FC remain top of the table on 33 points while Kyetume FC moves to 27 points in second place.

Wakiso Giants Starting XI: Yasin Mugabi, Muwadda Kateregga, James Kasibante, Fahad Kawooya, Ayub Kisaalita, Hakim Ssenkumba, Yasin Mugume, Feni Ali, Norman Ogik, Karim Ndugwa, Daff Luboobi

Kyetume FC Starting XI: Ismail Zziwa, Charles Musoke, Stephen Sande, Benon Tahomera, Godfrey Buni, Deo Isejja, Robert Ssentongo, Paul Opedun, Denis Lubowa, Phillip Lutaaya