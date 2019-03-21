Giants St Mary’s battle Light High Seguku in Kitende Zone Football semi-finals

Kitende Zone Schools Football qualifiers:

Semi-finals: (Friday 22 March 2019)

Kitende S.S Vs Uganda Martyrs’ Bweya – 2 PM

St Mary’s Kitende Vs Light High Seguku – 4 PM

Record national and East Africa secondary schools football champions St Mary’s Kitende will lock horns with Light High Seguku in the second of the two semi-finals for the Kitende zone qualifiers.

Uganda Martyrs’ Bweya takes on Kitende S.S in the first semi-final.

Both matches will be played at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, the home of Vipers Sports Club.

The Kitende zonal qualifiers will climax on Monday 25th March 2019 with the finals and third place play off matches (still at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende).

The best three schools will qualify for the Wakiso district tournament starting on 2rd April 2019.

These will be joined by schools from the Aggrey zone, Wakiso, Buddo and Entebbe.

St Mary’s Kitende beat Buddo in last year’s Wakiso district finals played at Wakisha resource center.

Wakiso district is represented by five schools at the national copa coca cola finals.

This year’s national schools’ football competition will be hosted by Jinja College in May 2019.