JKL Dolphins confirm Wacha acquisition

National Basketball League (NBL) outfit JKL Dolphins has on Thursday announced the signing of Joseph Wacha.

The confirmation comes a day after the point guard featured in JKL Dolphins’ friendly game available Ndejje University Angels.

Dolphins beat Ndejje 71-64 with Wacha scoring a joint team high 12 points.

Despise earlier reports linking him to KCCA, JKL confirmed Wacha as their latest addition.

Wacha according to the statement released joins JKL Dolphins on a two-year deal from Our Saviour Basketball Club.

“Joseph Wacha is a Dolphin. He joins us on a two-year deal from Our Saviour Basketball Club,” reads part of the statement.

At Our Saviour Basketball club last season, Wacha made 280 points, 48 steals and 58 assists.

He becomes the third signing for JKL Dolphins joining Benard Okumu and Daniel Manoja from UPDF Tomahawks and Our Savior respectively.