JKL Dolphins, Ndejje University fine-tune ahead of new season

JKL Dolphins 71-64 Ndejje University Angels

With three weeks left to the tip-off of the 2019 National Basketball League (NBL), teams are intensifying preparations so that the new season finds them ready.

JKL Dolphins and Ndejje University Angels (both featuring in the men’s top tier division) faced off on Wednesday in a build match.

Despise losing the opening quarter, JKL Dolphins came out of the blocks to eventually win the game played at Mandela National stadium court 71-64.

Ndejje claimed the opening quarter taking a 16-12 lead but JKL improved to win the second quarter 14-9 and take a one-point lead heading into the long break.

JKL Dolphins broke away in the final two quarters winning 18-16 and 27-23 in the third and fourth quarter respectively.

Samuel Ajack of Ndejje University Angels had a game-high 13 points in a losing effort while JKL’ s new signing Daniel Manoja from Our Savior had a team-high 12 points.

Our Saviour point guard Joseph Wacha who is currently training with JKL and believed to joining them soon also featured in the game and had 12 points.

Bernard Okumu another new signing at JKL believes such trial games will give the team shape before the league gets underway.

“Ndejje University gave us a good challenge. I believe if we get more of such tests, we will be good to go for the new season.”

Kadipha Kabantu, Ndejje’s assistant coach indicated the game against JKL Dolphins was a good test.

“This is our second week of training and we have very many new players on the team. I believe it was a good test and we hope for more games like this one before the league starts.”

The 2019 National Basketball League will tip off on 12th April with defending champions City Oilers taking on Betway Power in the men’s category while JKL Lady Dolphins will face KCCA Leopards.