Kiwanuka stars in Proline’s five star home performance past Kira United

FUFA Big League (Match Day 15 Results):

Rwenzori Group:

Proline 5-0 Kira United

Ntinda United 2-1 Bumate United

Kabale Sharp 2-0 Kansai Plascon

Kireka United 0-1 Water

Elgon Group

Wakiso Giants 0-0 Kyetume FC

Kataka 2-1 Nebbi Central

Amuka Bright Stars 1-0 Entebbe

Bukedea Town Council 0-1 UPDF

JMC Hippos 1-2 Doves All Stars

Midfielder Hakim Kiwanuka scored twice and registered a handful of assists as Proline brushed aside visiting Kira United 5-0 in an Elgon group FUFA Big League contest at Lugogo on Thursday.

Team captain Noordin Bunjo, Bright Anukani and Ivan Bogere added the three other goals on the sunny evening.

Kiwanuka, a former Buddo S.S student gave Shafiq Bisaso’s side the lead on the 9th minute mark.

He then struck the second with a well drilled kick from the penalty mark by the 13th minute.

Bunjo added the second on the half hour mark as the Blue and yellow stripped boys led with comfort, 3-0 heading to the mandatory half time recess.

Kiwanuka turned provider with a teasing laid ball from the left that Anukani drilled home for the fourth goal with 14 minutes to play.

Forward Ivan Bogere put the game to bed with the final nail in Kira United’s coffin.

The visitors’ chance to pull at least a goal back fell on dead ends when Muhammed Ssenyonga hit the up right from 12 yards after a penalty awarded by the referee, Shamira Nabadda.

Proline consolidates their top position in the Rwenzori group with 33 points from 15 games.

Kira United is 9th as they remain with 12 points.