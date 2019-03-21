Squeaky bum time ahead of the final bend for AFCON 2019 Qualifiers

The final round of the AFCON 2019 qualification process winds down this weekend with 23 matches as all the 12 groups shall be in action involving 46 countries.
It will be a fierce battle for the remaining ten slots as the countries vie for the final tournament to be hosted by Egypt come June and July 2019.
Two of the continent’s smallest countries, Burundi and Comoros seek for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations finals if they win their respective games.
Burundi’s Swallows have confounded the form book by registering unlikely draws in Gabon and Mali to go within a point of the Egypt 2019 finals.
If the tiny East African nation avoids defeat against Daniel Cousin’s Gabon in Bujumbura on Saturday, they will appear in their maiden finals.
Comoros, on the other hand, have the unenviable task of trying to beat Clarence Seedorf’s five-time winners Cameroon in Yaoundé.
Angola will qualify from Group I if they overcome Southern African neighbours Botswana in Gaborone on Friday evening.
Any other result will open the way for former losing finalists Burkina Faso who are strong favourites to upstage already qualified group winners Mauritania in Ouagadougou.
With Mauritania qualified on 12 points, either Angola (9) or Burkina Faso (7) can make the grade.
Sparks are to fly as 1996 winners South Africa chase the draw they need away from Libya’s Mediterranean Knights as they seek to join Nigeria as qualifiers from Group E.
Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles are faced with a more straightforward task of dispatching a Seychelles side they overcame 3-0 in the reverse fixture.
Bafana Bafana’s task is more onerous as the Mediterranean Knights held them to a two-all draw in South Africa.
Saturday’s action sees already eliminated 2012 champions Zambia play the role of Group K kingmaker when they host Namibia.
A draw will see the visitors book a berth in Egypt 2019 if group leaders Guinea Bissau use the home ground advantage to defeat Mozambique.
Tanzania’s Taifa Stars will host already qualified East African neighbours Uganda in a Group L rubber.
The Tanzanians 39-year wait for Africa Cup of Nations qualification will continue even if they beat Uganda Cranes and the group’s s second ranked highest ranked side, Cape Verde, overcome lowly Lesotho in front of their own fans.
All four teams in Group G are in the reckoning for a place in Egypt 2019.
Leaders Zimbabwe can earn a finals place if they avoid defeat at home to Congo Brazzaville.
But 1968 and 1974 AFCON champions Democratic Republic of Congo must overcome Liberia in Kinshasa if they are to book a place in the Egypt event.
Final qualification matches:
Group A:
- Senegal Vs Madagascar – Dakar
- Sudan Vs Equatorial Guinea – Al Hilal Stadium, Omdurman
Group B:
- Malawi Vs Morocco – Kamuzu Banda Stadium, Blantyre
- Cameroon Vs Comoros – Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde
Group C:
- Mali Vs South Sudan – Stade Du 26 Mars, Bamako
- Burundi Vs Gabon – Prince Louis Rwagasore Stadium, Bujumbura
Group D:
- Algeria Vs Gambia – Stade Mustapha Tchaker, Blida
- Benin Vs Togo – Stade De L’Amitie, Cotonou
Group E:
- Nigeria Vs Seychelles – Stephen Khesi Stadium, Asaba
- Libya Vs South Africa – Stade Taleb Mhiri, Sfax
Group F:
- Ghana Vs Kenya – Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
Group G:
- Democratic Republic of Congo Vs Liberia – Stade Des Martyrs, Kinshasa
- Zimbabwe Vs Congo Brazzaville – National Sports Stadium, Harare
Group H:
- Ivory Coast Vs Rwanda – Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny, Abidjan
- Central Africa Vs Guinea – Barthelemy Boganda Stadium, Bangui
Group I:
- Botswana Vs Angola – Francistown Sports Complex, Francistown
- Burkina Faso Vs Mauritania – Stade Du Aout, Ouagadougou
Group J:
- Tunisia Vs Eswatini – Stade Olympique De Redes, Rades
- Niger Vs Egypt – Stade General Seyni Kountche, Niamey
Group K:
- Zambia Vs Namibia – National Heores Stadium, Lusaka
- Guinea Bissau Vs Mozambique – Estadio 24 De Setembro, Bissau
Group L:
- Tanzania Vs Uganda – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam
- Cape Verde Vs Lesotho – Estadio Nacional De Cabo Verde, Praia