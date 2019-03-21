Struggling Bumate United demoted from the FUFA Big League

Courtesy Bumata and Kitara captains pose for a group photo with the match referees on Sunday, 25th March 2018. Bumate won 3-0 at home

Bundibungyo based Bumate United Football Club has been demoted from the second tier league – FUFA Big League with immediate effect.

The development was confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Disciplinary panel in the case registered CDP No.14 of 2019.

Bumate United is guilty of having failed to turn up for a league competition match on the 28th February 2019 away to Kabale Sharp at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

The act contravened Articles 24 (4) and 24 (5) of the FUFA Competitions rules.

Bumate United FC did not honour a league fixture and neither did not formally communicate to the concerned parties.



A club failing to turn up for any league or competition match shall submit a written explanation to the TOC within forty eight hours from the date of the match.

FUFA Competition Rules Article 24 (4)



A club that fails to submit a written explanation as provided for in Article 24 (4) above shall be demoted to the immediate next level.

FUFA Competition Rules Article 24 (5)

Consequently, Bumate United has been demoted from the FUFA Big league and will only compete in the regional league next season.

This season, Bumate United has been dogged by administrative and financial hitches, often failing to raise the players’ numbers for training sessions and matches.

For as many as four months, majority of the staff (players and coaches) have not been paid.

Their planned game on match day 16 away to Ntinda United at Lugogo will therefore not take effect as so, are the rest of the matches for the season.

Prior to the ill fate, Bumate United had only managed two wins in 15 matches as they remained rock bottom of the Rwenzori group.

FUFA Big League – Match Day 16 (Thursday, 21st March 2019):

Elgon Group:

Kataka Vs Nebbi Central – San Siro Stadium, Mbale

Amuka Bright Stars Vs Entebbe – Lira PTC Grounds, Lira

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos Vs Doves All Stars – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Wakiso Giants Vs Kyetume – Kyabazinga Stadium, Jinja

Bukedea Town Council Vs UPDF – Emokori play ground

Rwenzori Group:

Kabale Sharp Vs Kansai Plascon – Kabale Municipal Stadium, Kabale

Proline Vs Kira United – Lugogo

Saturday, 23rd March 2019: