Uganda Cranes, El Gaish in scoring stalemate during practice match

Practice match: El Gaish 1-1 Uganda Cranes



Uganda Cranes and Egypt premier league club, Tala’El Gaish shared the spoils in a scoring stalemate during a one all affair on Wednesday.

Vipers stylish midfielder, Moses Waiswa got the opening goal for Sebastien Desabre’s side on the quarter hour mark before Talla’s late equalizer.

Adama City goalkeeper Robert Odongkara commanded the starting slot with Nico Wakiro Wadada on the right back as Godfrey Walusimbi took the left back position.

Murushid Jjuuko and Timothy Denis Awany started in central defence with Tadeo Lwanga the anchorman.

Tadeo Lwanga and Aucho Khalid formed central midfield defensive shield as Moses Waiswa as well Allan Kyambadde seated infront of them.

KCCA’s Patrick Henry Kaddu led the line alongside Simba’s Emmanuel Arnold Okwi who also wore the team captain’s arm band since Denis Onyango was rested for the game.

The Cranes led the first half 1-0 before a series of changes were made in the closing stanza.

Al Hilal goalkeeper Salim Jamal replaced Odongkara in goal in some of the second half changes.

The Cranes lost the lead in the 79th minute – thanks to Talla’s goal.

The build up was yet an important game for the national team following last Saturday’s 4-0 win over Kampala regional select side at Lugogo.

The team will fly out of Egypt on Friday for Dar es salaam for the game against Tanzania on Sunday.

Uganda has already qualified for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt having gathered 13 points from the 5 matches played thus far.

The Tanzania Taifa Stars need a clear cut victory over Uganda with prayers that Lesotho does not pick maximum points against Cape Verde in the other group L game.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Robert Ondongkara (GK), Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi,

Timothy Awany, Murushid Juuko, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga, Emmanuel Okwi (Captain), Moses Waiswa, Allan Kyambadde, Patrick Kaddu

Substitutes:

Jamal Magola (GK), Sadam Juma, Allan Okello, Muhammad Shaban, Joseph Ochaya, Edrisa Lubega, Kirizestom Ntambi, Milton Karisa, Halid Lwaliwa, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda