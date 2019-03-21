Ugandan football clubs trained the Domestic player Transfer Matching System

Transfer Matching Managers for Uganda top and second tier football clubs have been trained the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS).

Two Transfer Matching System (TMS) experts from Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) presided over the opening session for the two day’s workshop for the club officials at Royal Suites Hotel, Bugolobi in Kampala on Thursday, 21 March 2019.

The experts were Anabel Belzunce, the senior Training and Support Coordinator of the FIFA TMS Global Transfers and Compliance as well as the TMS legal counsel Prisca Mutesi.

According to Belzunce, who hails from Spain, the objective for the Transfer Matching System (TMS) is to ensure credibility in the whole transfer process.



The goal for the Transfer Matching System (TMS) is to simplify the process of player transfers, improve transparency and the flow of information concerning player transfers as well as ensuring credibility in the entire transfer exercise.

FUFA Second Vice President Darius Mugoye, represented the FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo at the opening ceremony of the workshop.

Mugoye called upon the club representatives to adhere to the gained skills in line with attaining FUFA’s vision of being the best footballing country.



As FUFA we have a vision of becoming the number one footballing nation in Africa on and off the field of play. Whatever we learn from the workshop, let it be applicable towards improving the state of football among the clubs. Darius Mugoye

FUFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) manager Denis Lukambi, also the FUFA Legal officer lauded the two instructors for the knowledge passed on, as well as the willingness of the clubs to train their DTMS managers.



This is a great trend in Uganda’s football. I thank the two instructors (Anabel Belzunce and Prisca Mutesi) for the knowledge passed on. In the same vein, I thank the clubs for accepting their respective officials to get trained. Denis Lukambi

Day two on Friday, 22nd March 2019 will wind up the workshop intended for all the 16 Star Times Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League clubs.



I thank FUFA and FIFA for bringing this domestic transfer matching system. I believe it will bring transparency amongst the clubs.

Moses Kaddu, KCCA Transfer Matching System manager



There will now be trust between the clubs and players alike since with this system, everything is done in the light in between the clubs. This is the way to go

Fred Akena, Paidha Black Angels Transfer Matching System Manager

Attendants:

Uganda Premier League clubs:

Paul Mukembo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S), Saleh Salmin (BUL), Simon Peter Njuba (Vipers), John Bugembe (SC Villa), Raymond Timothy Komakech (Ndejje University), Moses Tumusiime (Tooro United), Moses Kaddu (KCCA), Fred Magaru (Mbarara City), Ivan Kakembo (URA), Hamzah Jjunju (Express), Pius Bamwenge (Onduparaka), Francis Kidega (Police), George Akena (Paidha Black Angels)

FUFA Big League clubs:

Asuman Bakshi (Proline), Godfrey Nsingwire (Dove)