Namibia U-19s 250/5 | Uganda U-19s 141 (25.5/50 overs, target 251) | Namibia U19s won by 109 runs

The World Cup dream is over for the Junior Cricket Cranes after losing to hosts Namibia by 109 runs.

The loss means the chances for the team are dependent on other results going their way coupled with a big win over Tanzania on Saturday.

Uganda won the toss and chose to field first a decision that didn’t yield any results early on. The Namibian opening pair got stuck into the Ugandan bowling attack with the first wicket falling in the 14th over with 61 runs on board.

Namibian captain Divian La Cock (92) led his team from the front and he found able partners in Mathew De Gouvea (50 not out) and Henry Brink (55). There was little reward for the Ugandan bowlers with only Simon Oketcho picking up 2/45 as the standout.

The chase for Uganda started off in blistering style with Zephaniah Arinaitwe clobbering the Namibian bowlers to all corners of the ground for his 69 off only 30 balls. However, once he fell, the chase ended with no other notable contribution made by anyone with Uganda cleaned out for 141.

The loss highlights some deficiencies of the youngsters who failed to bat their quota of 50 overs despite scoring over 140 runs.

Uganda will now to wait for another two years before they can try to reach the World Cup again.

The Ugandans will play Tanzania on Saturday for their final game of the tournament.