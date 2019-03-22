Amunike rallies Tanzanians to back Taifa Stars against Uganda Cranes

TFF Emmanuel Amunike

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L): Sunday, 24th March 2019

• Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

• National Stadium, Dar es Salaam (6 PM)



Tanzania Taifa Stars head coach Emmanuel Amunike has rallied all the Tanzanians to support the national team in their final AFCON 2019 group L qualifier at home against Uganda Cranes.



Addressing the media in Dar es salaam, the former Nigeria Super Eagles and Barcelona forward described the match as the most important in Tanzania’s recent history.





This will be the most important match for Tanzania in recent times. It will be a match of moments. I call for calmness because every side will get their chances. I call upon the Tanzanians to back behind the team at all times. Even when we are low, we shall rise up. I have the hope that we shall win the game. Emmanuel Amunike

JS Soura forward Thomas Ulimwengu, KRC Genk’s Mbwana Samatta, Morocco based winger Simon Msuva and Simba’s John Raphael Bocco will lead the surge the goals on Sunday against the Ugandan backline that has skipper Dennis Onyango in the goal posts.



Tanzania seeks to qualify for the Africa Nations Cup for only the second time in history.



Uganda Cranes have already qualified for the competition as they top the group with 13 unassailable points.

The first leg between the two countries ended goal-less on 8th September 2019 played at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.



Tanzania (5), Cape Verde (5) and Lesotho (4) all have mathematical chances of qualification.



The Tanzania Full squad:



Aishi Manula (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Hassan Kessey (Nkana, Zambia), Yahya Zayd (Ismaily, Egypt), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petro jet, Egypt), Mudathir Yahya (Azam), Shaban Chilunda (Tenerife, Spain), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Shizza Ramadhan (ENPPI, Egypt), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jaadid, Morocco), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Soura, Algeria), Mechata Mnata (Mbao FC), Aron Kalambo (Prisons), Suleiman Salula (Malindi, Zanzibar), Vincent Philipo (Mbao), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Andrew Vincent (Young Africans), Kennedy Wilson (Singinda), Aggrey Morris (Azam), John Bocco (Simba) and Farid Musa (Tenerife, Spain)